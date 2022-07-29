Four dead, including three children, and eight children injured in tractor accident in Pennsylvania

A worker monitors a road closure near the scene of the accident.

Four people are dead, including three children, after a tractor towing a flatbed-type utility trailer carrying 12 people rolled over Friday morning in southeastern Pennsylvania, state police said.

The man operating the tractor lost control of the vehicle and traveled over an embankment, where it rolled over, throwing everyone from the trailer, explained Lt. Adam Reed, director of communications for the Pennsylvania State Police.

