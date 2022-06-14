THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
367 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN GEORGIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 75 COUNTIES
IN CENTRAL GEORGIA
BALDWIN BIBB BLECKLEY
BUTTS CRAWFORD CRISP
DODGE DOOLY HOUSTON
JASPER JONES LAURENS
MONROE MONTGOMERY PEACH
PULASKI PUTNAM TELFAIR
TWIGGS WHEELER WILCOX
WILKINSON
IN EAST CENTRAL GEORGIA
EMANUEL GLASCOCK GREENE
HANCOCK JEFFERSON JOHNSON
TOOMBS TREUTLEN WASHINGTON
IN NORTH CENTRAL GEORGIA
BARROW CHEROKEE CLAYTON
COBB DAWSON DEKALB
DOUGLAS FAYETTE FORSYTH
FULTON GWINNETT HALL
HENRY LUMPKIN MORGAN
NEWTON PICKENS ROCKDALE
WALTON
IN NORTHEAST GEORGIA
OCONEE
IN NORTHWEST GEORGIA
BARTOW CARROLL HARALSON
PAULDING POLK
IN WEST CENTRAL GEORGIA
CHATTAHOOCHEE COWETA HARRIS
HEARD LAMAR MACON
MARION MERIWETHER MUSCOGEE
PIKE SCHLEY SPALDING
STEWART SUMTER TALBOT
TAYLOR TROUP UPSON
WEBSTER
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABBEVILLE, ALAMO, AMERICUS, ATLANTA,
BARNESVILLE, BREMEN, BUENA VISTA, BUTLER, CARROLLTON,
CARTERSVILLE, CEDARTOWN, COCHRAN, COLUMBUS, CONYERS, CORDELE,
COVINGTON, CUMMING, DAHLONEGA, DALLAS, DAWSONVILLE, DECATUR,
DOUGLASVILLE, DUBLIN, EASTMAN, EATONTON, ELLAVILLE, FORSYTH,
FORT BENNING, FORT VALLEY, FRANKLIN, GAINESVILLE, GIBSON, GRAY,
GREENSBORO, GRIFFIN, HAWKINSVILLE, JACKSON, JASPER,
JEFFERSONVILLE, LAWRENCEVILLE, LOUISVILLE, MACON, MADISON,
MANCHESTER, MARIETTA, MCRAE, MILLEDGEVILLE, MONROE, MONTEZUMA,
MONTICELLO, MOUNT VERNON, NEWNAN, PEACHTREE CITY, PINE MOUNTAIN,
PRESTON, RICHLAND, RIVERDALE, ROBERTA, SANDERSVILLE, SOPERTON,
SPARTA, STOCKBRIDGE, SWAINSBORO, TALBOTTON, THOMASTON, TOOMSBORO,
VIDALIA, VIENNA, WARNER ROBINS, WATKINSVILLE, WEST POINT, WINDER,
WOODSTOCK, WRIGHTSVILLE, AND ZEBULON.
Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest, southeast and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Mid-morning and afternoon thunderstorms
could temper the heat in some areas today and provide temporary
relief, but confidence is low on placement and timing. Continue
to heed all heat-related safety precautions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
COVINGTON — Four people inside Mystic Grill restaurant were injured Monday when part of the air conditioning ductwork separated from the ceiling and fell on patrons below. According to Covington Fire Chief Jeremy Holmes, three people sustained minor injuries and one was seriously injured.
Holmes said CFD was called to the scene at about 6:30 p.m. Monday to find multiple people standing outside the restaurant on Clark Street in downtown Covington. He said CFD personnel began triaging patients — three people who sustained minor injuries declined transport to a hospital; the fourth person who was more seriously injured was taken by National EMS to Piedmont Newton Hospital.
Holmes said CFD personnel also checked the stability of the ductwork inside the high-ceilinged restaurant.
The restaurant was closed for the day but was allowed to reopen Tuesday after inspection by Covington Planning and Zoning.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
One reform listed in the proposal is to help states include and implement "red-flag" laws. These are aimed at keeping guns out of the hands of those who pose a threat to themselves or others and the legislation would provide significant funding to help states create these laws.
The second measure is mental health and telehealth investment. The proposal includes "major investments to increase access to mental health and suicide prevention programs; and other support services available in the community, including crisis and trauma intervention and recovery."
The next measure would deal with closing the boyfriend loophole which deals with whether unmarried partners could keep guns if they were found guilty of violence against a dating partner.
Another major change in the legislation is issuing a more thorough review process for people between ages 18 and 21 who go to buy a gun like an AR-15.
Next, the bill would clarify the definition of a Federally Licensed Firearm Dealer. It would require these dealers to conduct background checks under federal law.
Lastly, the legislation would address school safety. The proposal provides money "to help institute safety measures in and around primary and secondary schools," while also supporting "school violence prevention efforts"
