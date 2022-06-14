Covington Fire Department

Covington Fire Department

 Bobby Johnson

COVINGTON — Four people inside Mystic Grill restaurant were injured Monday when part of the air conditioning ductwork separated from the ceiling and fell on patrons below. According to Covington Fire Chief Jeremy Holmes, three people sustained minor injuries and one was seriously injured.

Holmes said CFD was called to the scene at about 6:30 p.m. Monday to find multiple people standing outside the restaurant on Clark Street in downtown Covington. He said CFD personnel began triaging patients — three people who sustained minor injuries declined transport to a hospital; the fourth person who was more seriously injured was taken by National EMS to Piedmont Newton Hospital.

Holmes said CFD personnel also checked the stability of the ductwork inside the high-ceilinged restaurant.

The restaurant was closed for the day but was allowed to reopen Tuesday after inspection by Covington Planning and Zoning.

Recommended for you

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos