Four inmates who successfully completed the Residential Substance Abuse Treatment program at the Newton County Sheriff's Office recently celebrated their graduation.

On March 17, 2023, Sheriff Ezell Brown and the Newton County Sheriff’s Office graduated four participants from its Residential Substance Abuse Treatment (RSAT) program in a ceremony held inside the agency’s training room.

Brown and the Sheriff’s Office, with support from the Superior Court judges and the District Attorney’s Office, graduated Dylan Williams, Georgia Patterson, Joey Stroud, and Jeffery Anderson Jr. from the RSAT program. A former RSAT graduate, Mitchell Wilbanks, was also in attendance to provide a testimony to the graduating class.

