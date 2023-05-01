... HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
FOR CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES AND STRONG
WINDS...
Relative Humidities approaching 25 percent can be expected for 4
or more hours this afternoon. Winds will be out of the west at 15
to 20 mph with gusts near 30 mph.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
On March 17, 2023, Sheriff Ezell Brown and the Newton County Sheriff’s Office graduated four participants from its Residential Substance Abuse Treatment (RSAT) program in a ceremony held inside the agency’s training room.
Brown and the Sheriff’s Office, with support from the Superior Court judges and the District Attorney’s Office, graduated Dylan Williams, Georgia Patterson, Joey Stroud, and Jeffery Anderson Jr. from the RSAT program. A former RSAT graduate, Mitchell Wilbanks, was also in attendance to provide a testimony to the graduating class.
In a speech, Brown thanked those who were in attendance, in-person or virtually through Zoom and Facebook Live. He thanked the Superior Court judges and District Attorney’s Office for their continued support of the RSAT program.
“I thank all those who played a role in making this RSAT graduation possible,” said Brown. “We realize this did not happen by just one individual. It took collective bodies to make sure this happened. And for all those who facilitated, we thank you so much. Again, we know this would be impossible if it was only just us.”
The RSAT program provides inmate residents the opportunity for rehabilitation while incarcerated at the Newton County Detention Center. The three-month to six-month program is designed to help individuals develop cognitive, behavioral, social, vocational, and other skills to solve substance abuse-related problems.
For more information about the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, please visit www.newtonsheriffga.org or follow @newtonsheriffga on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
