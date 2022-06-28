CONYERS — Rockdale County Clerk of Superior and State Courts Janice Morris has announced four Rockdale County seniors who have been named recipients of the Janice Morris Scholarship for 2022.
The scholarships are part of the Rockdale County Clerk of Superior and State Courts U.N.D.E.R.D.O.G.S Initiative, which was created to award students a monetary scholarship by preparing an essay explaining a time when they overcame adversity and their desire to pursue a higher education. Each student’s essay was scored based on a list of criteria that included Academic Goals, Barriers to Persistence, Organizational skills, and Writing Mechanics.
U.N.D.E.R.D.O.G.S. stands for Unwavering Neighbors Demonstrating Exceptional Resilience and Dominating Obstacles for Ground-Breaking Success . The four students were each awarded $1,000 scholarships for demonstrating exceptional writing skills and a strong promise for succeeding in college and beyond.
Scholarship winners are:
• Natavia White, who graduated from Heritage High School and has been accepted into The Art Institute of Atlanta.
• Katlynn Patton, who graduated from Rockdale County High School, and has been accepted into in the pre-nursing program at Georgia State University.
• Nylah Ductan, who graduated from Rockdale Magnet School, and has been accepted into Columbia University.
• Iyanna Smith, who graduated from Salem High School, and has been accepted into the University of West Georgia.
The awards were presented on May 31 at the Rockdale County Courthouse by Morris and the U.N.D.E.R.D.O.G.S. task force team. This initiative will kick off again in August for the upcoming graduating high school class of 2023.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
