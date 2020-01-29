CONYERS — Four Rockdale Magnet School seniors will be heading to Los Angeles to participate in the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair for the week of May 10-15.
Justin Bromell, Ashanah Gayden, Sarah Burkey and Tommy Nguyen were selected at Rockdale COunty's District Science Fair to compete.
Society for Science & the Public (SSP) hosts the annual fair as well as other competitions including the Broadcom MASTERS were several Rockdale County students have also competed.
SSP is a nonprofit membership organization who pride themselves as the champion for science and are dedicated to expanding scientific literacy, effective STEM education and scientific research.
Since 1921, the Society (originally known as Science Service) has conveyed the excitement of science and research directly to the public through award-winning publications and since 1942, through multiple world-class science education competitions.
In 1950, Science Service created the National Science Fair for high school winners of local and regional science fairs, first held in Philadelphia. In 1958, the fair became international for the first time when Japan, Canada and Germany joined the competition. This annual fair has since grown into the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair (Intel ISEF) with affiliated fairs in more than 75 countries, regions and territories.
