COVINGTON — Four people were wounded by gunshots over the span of two days last weekend in Newton County.
Shots were fired at three brothers in the area of Fairview Road and Crestfield Circle Friday night, June 25, wounding one of the three.
According to reports by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, the three, ranging in age from 20 to 27, were driving to the store when a bright red car went around them and someone in the car fired a gun multiple times toward their car.
The 24-year-old driver was hit several times. His brothers managed to get him in the back seat of the car and drove him to Piedmont Rockdale Hospital. From there he was transported via helicopter to an Atlanta hospital. According to the Sheriff’s Office, he is expected to recover.
The two other brothers, who were not injured, were questioned by a deputy at the hospital. According to the report, they were unable to provide a detailed description of the car or of the suspect.
In a separate incident Saturday night, June 26, the NCSO is looking for a male suspect who shot three people in an incident that took place on Third Avenue in the Jamestown area of south Newton County.
A deputy was called to the scene at about 9 p.m. where he observed multiple vehicles leaving the scene.
Upon further investigation, the deputy reported that he found three men ranging in age from 25 to 31 who had been shot — one in the side of the head, one in the chest and the third in the leg. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the victims are recovering from their injuries.
In addition, multiple cars at the scene had been damaged, with some having bullet holes and shattered windows.
The NCSO did not immediately release information on what led to the shootings or a description of the suspect or suspects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.