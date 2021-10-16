...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
FOR NORTH GEORGIA AND PARTS OF CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO STRONG
WINDS...
Sustained winds of 15 to 20 MPH can be expected along with gusts
near 25 MPH. Relative Humidities will likely stay above 25
percent.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
Four train passengers are hurt in Amtrak crash with truck in Oklahoma
An Amtrak train struck a truck near Thackerville, Oklahoma, on Friday, injuring four train passengers, a spokesperson for Amtrak told CNN.
Amtrak Train 822 was running between Fort Worth, Texas, and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, when it hit the truck on the BNSF Railway tracks near Thackerville, spokesperson Marc Magliari said. The collision occurred at about 7 p.m. CT.
In a Facebook post, the Love County Sheriff Office described the truck as a "car hauler semi."
"The driver of the semi and his dog are shaken up but everyone is alive," the sheriff's office said.
Four people were taken by ambulance to a local hospital, according to Love County Sheriff Marty Grisham.
Amtrak said four passengers suffered minor injuries. There were 110 passengers and crew members on the train at the time of the accident, the company added.
