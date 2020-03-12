After weeks of pageant planning and preparation, the annual Ms. Westbury Pageant and crowning of its Queen was held on Thursday, March 5th, 2020. The Activities department hosted the event and made the evening magical with some elegant decorations for all to enjoy. The evening was well attended by Westbury residents, staff, families, friends and community members.
Lorie Scroggs, Administrator of Westbury Health & Rehabilitation Center was the Master of Ceremonies for the pageant. Reverend Tony Elder of Wesley Community Fellowship Church provided the invocation and cadets from Rockdale County High School ROTC program provided each contestant with a uniformed escort. Westbury was proud to have five wonderful contestants that participated in this year’s event.
As all three judges were amazed by these ladies, they had a difficult time in deciding how each contestant would be recognized. The judges were Jennifer Edwards, Director of Public Relations & Tourism for City of Conyers, William English, Fleet Superintendent for the City of Conyers and Patricia Carreker, Rockdale County Clerk of Magistrate Court. After Deliberation was completed, the order of the contestants are as follows:
4th Runner Up – Ms. Betty Lamb
3rd Runner Up – Ms. Patricia Reaves
2nd Runner Up – Ms. Georgia Cohen
1st Runner Up – Ms. Rachel Tanner
2020 Ms. Westbury Queen – Ms. Frances Gibbs
A reception followed the event with a variety of sweet and savory treats for all to enjoy and was coordinated by the Westbury Dietary department. Thanks to all of our community supporters who donated items for this event Conyers Flower Shop & Baby Cakes Bakery.
