CONYERS - With schools re-opening and the Delta variant of the coronavirus continuing to pose a serious threat, Helping Hands Clinic, along with Rockdale County Commissioner Dr. Doreen Williams and Congressman Hank Johnson are sponsoring a “Back-To-School Barbecue: Healthy By Choice” at Wheeler park on Aug. 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will include COVID-19 vaccines for ages 12 and older.
Akash Shanmugam, an intern with the Oxford College Interfaith Youth Core cohort, said he and Tolbert Morris, CEO of Helping Hands Clinic got together and planned the event with the goal of improving the health of the Rockdale, Newton and metro Atlanta communities and increasing the vaccination rate in Georgia.
“The event will have free barbecue, and we will also donate school supplies and other prizes to the community members at the event,” Shanmugam said. “We will be offering COVID-19 vaccines for anyone ages 12 and older, cholesterol and blood pressure screenings, and physicals at no cost to the patients.”
I've worked in community newspapers for 30 years, including Editor of the Jackson Progress-Argus from 1993-1999. Started at Rockdale Citizen/Newton Citizen in January 2016. Started as Senior Reporter at the Jackson Progress-Argus in December 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.