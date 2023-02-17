FEMA has made free legal help available to residents in the eight counties most affected by the storms: Butts, Henry, Jasper, Meriwether, Newton, Pike, Spalding and Troup.
Low-income, elderly and other vulnerable residents who were affected by the disaster and are unable to afford their own lawyer may call 866-584-8027 or 404-527-8793
The helpline is open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday to Friday
Callers may receive assistance from staff at Georgia Legal Aid or a volunteer attorney.
Examples of available assistance include help with:
Securing FEMA and other benefits
Insurance claims
Home repair contracts and contractors
Consumer protection matters
Replacement of wills and other important legal documents that were destroyed
Mortgage-foreclosure and landlord/tenant problems
Immediate Crisis Counseling
A Disaster Distress Helpline has been activated in Georgia: Telephone or text 800-985-5990.
Free crisis counseling is available for disaster survivors experiencing emotional distress or mental health problems caused or aggravated by the storms and tornadoes or their aftermath.
To register for possible FEMA help call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 or go to www.disasterassistance.gov.
Residents may also visit a disaster recovery center:
Butts County : 576 Earnest Biles Drive, Jackson - 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday
Henry County: 10 Cleveland St., Locust Grove - 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday
Jasper County: 190 Rocky Creek Road, Mansfield - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday and Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday
Meriwether County: 17529 Roosevelt Hwy., Greenville - 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday
Newton County: 218 Scout Road, Covington, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday
Spalding County: Senior Center, 885 Memorial Drive, Griffin, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday
Troup County: 716 Glenn Robertson Drive, LaGrange, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday
After you Apply FEMA may contact you; make sure FEMA has your current contact information.
Be aware that phone calls from FEMA may appear to come from unidentified numbers.
FEMA may call to obtain more information for your application or to schedule an inspection of the damaged home.
FEMA financial assistance may include money for temporary housing, basic home repairs or other uninsured, disaster-related needs such as childcare, transportation and medical, funeral or dental expenses.
In addition to FEMA personnel, representatives from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) will be available at the Disaster Recovery Centers to assist survivors. People are not required to go to a disaster recovery center. However their questions can be answered and their FEMA applications reviewed for any missing documents
U.S. Small Business Administration:
Long-term, low-interest disaster loans for homeowners, renters, businesses and nonprofit organizations from the Small Business Administration (SBA) are available to cover losses not fully compensated by insurance and other sources.
Applicants may apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information and download applications at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/ela.
Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.
After applying for disaster assistance from FEMA, applicants may be referred to the SBA.
It is important to submit an application as soon as possible.
If the application is approved, there is no obligation to accept an SBA loan.
Failure to return the SBA application will disqualify applicants from other possible FEMA assistance, such as disaster-related car repairs, clothing, household items and other expenses.
Recommended for you
Using data from IMDb and Metacritic, Stacker compiled a list of the 50 best movies from the 1970s. Click for more.50 best movies from the 1970s
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.