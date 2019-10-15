COVINGTON — The Covington chapter of Phi Omicron Zeta will host a free scholarship essay writing seminar for high school juniors and seniors on Saturday, Oct. 19 at Newton High School.
Registration was to be completed by Oct. 5, but late submissions will be considered.
Attendees are asked to submit or bring a completed essay with them to be workshopped one-on-one with a sorority member.
Members will also have seminars including "how to write a winning scholarship essay" and "tips and tools to help you stand out to win scholarships."
The seminar will begin at 11 a.m. and will conclude by 2 p.m.
Additional questions or essays can be emailed to phiomincronzetaphibeta@gmail.com