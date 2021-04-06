Covington – Four local organizations will be co-sponsoring two free, family-friendly trail-related activities April 17 - 24.
The Bike Rodeo will take place April 24, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Legion Field in Covington. This event will offer safety and other instructional stations, group cycle classes, and group trail rides. There will be giveaways as well as raffles for new bicycles.
The Celebrate Trails Challenge, April 17-23, asks participants to explore at least three of Newton County’s many trails and spend at least 150 minutes doing so. Those who complete the Challenge will be entered into drawings for gift cards.
These events are being co-sponsored by Covington Conyers Cycling Club, Covington Family YMCA, Covington Police Department and Newton Trails. All activities associated with these events are free and open to the public.
Bike Rodeo
The Bike Rodeo will feature bicycle safety and riding instruction, group bicycle rides and short YMCA group cycle classes.
Participants in the bicycle instructional stations and group rides should bring their own bicycles. There will be instructional stations on bike safety, starting and stopping, dodging obstacles, riding a figure eight, weaving and slow race. Participants will rotate through these stations. The instructional information is designed for children and youths, but anyone may participate.
After finishing the instructional stations, younger children may enjoy a group ride around the track at Legion Field while older youths and adults may take part in a group ride down the Cricket Frog Trail.
Instruction and the group rides will be offered by members of the Covington Conyers Cycling Club and Covington Police Department.
Throughout the Bike Rodeo, the Covington Family YMCA will offer outdoor, introductory cycle classes. Each class will be 20 minutes long. Spots will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Celebrate Trails Challenge
Participants in the Celebrate Trails Challenge are asked to walk, hike, bicycle, skate or otherwise enjoy three different Newton County trails and spend a total of at least 150 minutes doing so between April 17 and April 23. Trail locations and information are available at www.newtontrails.org/trail-map.
Those who complete both parts of the Celebrate Trails Challenge will be entered into a drawing for prizes. There will be two drawings, one for those under and one for those over age 18. Two adult winners will each receive a $50 gift card; two youth winners will each receive a $25 gift card.
Instructions and the entry form for the Challenge may be found at www.newtontrails.org/single-post/celebrate-trails-challenge. The entry form may be submitted online or printed and dropped off at any one of three locations listed on the website.
