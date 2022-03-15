Once again, the French Bulldog took Atlanta’s top spot in the American Kennel Club’s (AKC) 2021 ranking of the most popular AKC-recognized dog breeds in the U.S two years in a row.
The French Bulldog was also recognized as the #1 pup in New York City and Miami.
The Cane Corso took a giant leap into the top 10 this year, going from the 21st spot to the ninth most popular breed in the city. Additionally, the popularity of the Labrador retriever dropped from the second most popular breed to the third.
“It’s no surprise that the French bulldog continues to be extremely popular” said AKC Executive Secretary Gina DiNardo. “Not only are they a playful and friendly breed, but they are adaptable. You can easily find them living with a couple in the city as well as a family in a suburb, so it makes perfect sense as to why they’re so popular in Atlanta.”
Atlanta’s top 5 breeds for 2021:
1. French Bulldog
2. Golden Retriever
3. Labrador Retriever
4. German Shepherd Dog
5. Poodle
* Registration data pulled from Atlanta zip codes as specified by U.S. Postal Service
The AKC also announced its nationwide rankings today at a virtual press conference at the AKC Museum of the Dog in NYC. No one can keep the Lab down! The ever-popular Labrador Retriever is the nation’s favorite dog for the 31st consecutive year.
While the loveable Lab remains a constant at the top of the charts, the Poodle has pawed its way back into the top five after 24 years, bumping the perennial favorite
Bulldog out for the first time in almost a decade. The Bulldog has been a fixture among the top five most popular breeds since 2012.
