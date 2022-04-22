Friends of Library book store.jpg

CONYERS — After being closed two years, the Nancy Guinn Memorial Library's Friends of the Library bookstore will reopen its doors into a new space at the library.

In honor of reopening the FOL bookstore, the Friends of Nancy Guinn Memorial Library will host a "Grand Opening Book Store Sale." The book sale will include gently used nonfiction textbooks, young adult and children's books, world literature, and a wide selection of popular fiction genres, such as mystery, romance, science fiction, fantasy, thrillers, and more.

The sale for the public will be Saturday, May 14, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., located in the newly renovated Computer Center just past the computer classroom. Prices range between 50 cents for children's paperbacks to $2 for most adult hardbacks, with more recent hardbacks or oversized/larger books costing a little more. Masks are required while visiting the library.

Books are also available for sale daily on the library's main floor from the Friends Book Carts, located near the Circulation Desk and Adult Services Department Desk, and in the Children's Department, located on the lower level.

The Friends of the Library will have a pre-opening sale open Saturday, April 23, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. during the Unidos Latino Association Citywide Community Health Fair in the Conyers- Rockdale Library Parking Lot.

To support Friends of the Library or to become a volunteer of the FOL, visit conyersrockdalelibrary.org/friends-of-the-library

For more information on other library services visit conyersrockdalelibrary.org or call 770-388-5040 ext. 109.

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

