LibraryDonation.jpg

Shown here are members of the Nancy Guinn Friends of the Library board with Elenia Burris, FOL president, and Brenda Poku, library director, holding the donation check.

 Special Photo

CONYERS — The Friends of the Nancy Guinn Public Library has donated $15,000 to support the 2023 Summer Reading Club. The funds will support guest speakers, supplies and marketing. The check was presented to Brenda Poku, library director, by Elenia Burris, FOL chairperson.

Poku said that the Conyers Rockdale (Nancy Guinn) Friends of the Library organization has a long and stellar history of supporting the library. They are a non-profit volunteer organization that brings together involved, caring people who support and promote library services and programs in the community.

