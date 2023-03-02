...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 11 PM EST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected. Gusts up to 50 mph possible at elevations above 2500
feet.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest, southeast and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From 7 AM to 11 PM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
CONYERS — The Friends of the Nancy Guinn Public Library has donated $15,000 to support the 2023 Summer Reading Club. The funds will support guest speakers, supplies and marketing. The check was presented to Brenda Poku, library director, by Elenia Burris, FOL chairperson.
Poku said that the Conyers Rockdale (Nancy Guinn) Friends of the Library organization has a long and stellar history of supporting the library. They are a non-profit volunteer organization that brings together involved, caring people who support and promote library services and programs in the community.
FOL appreciates that through fundraising they can maintain services, projects and supplies that fall outside the established budget of the library.
The FOL raises funds through memberships to the Friends organization and book sales at the library bookstore.
For more information about the Nancy Guinn Friends of the Library, visit the Friends on their Facebook page @ Friends of Nancy Guinn Library. For more information about the Conyers Rockdale Nancy Guinn Memorial Library, visit www.conyersrockdalelibrary.org or call 770-388-5040.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
The concept of not having to pay excessive fees for expenditures* such as: travel amenities, cable and internet service, credit card and/or concert tickets; is being considered. If the act passes, where will you save the most money?
*The following options are some of the categories listed in the Junk Fee Prevention Act.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.