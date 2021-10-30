COVINGTON - A Fulton County Sheriff’s Deputy who was sworn in just over a month ago was shot and killed in an alleged domestic incident in her Covington home Oct. 27. Also killed in the incident was her brother, and the Newton County Sheriff’s Office arrested the deputy’s husband on Oct. 29, and charged him with the murders of his wife and brother-in-law.
According to a Facebook post from the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Dep. Shakeema Brown Jackson had been “a treasured member” of the department since 2018, when she joined as a detention officer. She became a deputy sheriff just over a month ago.
“Deputy Jackson is remembered as eager to learn, and always having a positive disposition,” the post read. “Coworkers say she was bubbly, and, no matter how disrespectful inmates may have been, always greeted them with ‘Good morning,’ earning their respect.”
“This is a heartbreaking loss for the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office,” says Fulton County Sheriff Patrick “Pat” Labat. “This is a hard time for the Sheriff’s Office, and we ask for your continued prayers.”
According to news reports, Jackson was off-duty in the Windcrest Drive home she shared with her husband, Jaquavia Jackson, 28, and her 17-month-old child. Jackson and her brother, Levoy Brown, 30, also of Covington, were shot multiple times and killed around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night. The child was not harmed.
The Newton County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jaquavia Jackson on Friday, and charged him with two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of murder, and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
I've worked in community newspapers for 30 years, including Editor of the Jackson Progress-Argus from 1993-1999. Started at Rockdale Citizen/Newton Citizen in January 2016. Started as Senior Reporter at the Jackson Progress-Argus in December 2019.
