Shown here are Conyers native Maria Harding Blanchard, husband Christian Blanchard, and 2-year-old Asali. Maria has been working since she was a student to raise funds for a private orphanage in Tanzania.
Maria Blanchard poses with some of the children at the Upendo-Okat Orphanage in Tanzania. Blanchard’s efforts have helped to build a second center at the orphanage where older children can reside.
Children at work on their studies at the Upendo-Okat Orphanage in Tanzania.
By the time they reached kindergarten age, boys and girls living in a private orphanage in Tanzania, Africa once knew what their futures held. They had seen it time and again. When their fellow orphans reached the age of 5, they were taken to government-run orphanages where the government could claim them as household servants, or send them to help raise other babies in state-run orphanages, or even turn them out onto the streets to become homeless, abused and sex trafficked.
When a 2015 study abroad program took Conyers native and former UGA student Maria Harding Blanchard to the Upendo-Okat Orphanage in Tanzania, her heart was broken and her life’s mission was revealed. She now serves on an Athens-based board of directors seeking to expand the orphanage and make it possible for those small children to continue to live there until they grow up, finish school and are old enough to be on their own.
