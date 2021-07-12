Funeral for slain golf pro Gene Siller held Monday

Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN WALTON...NORTHERN ROCKDALE...EASTERN DEKALB AND SOUTHEASTERN GWINNETT COUNTIES UNTIL 330 PM EDT... At 247 PM EDT...a strong thunderstorm was near Mountain Park, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph, frequent lightning and heavy rain. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding, especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of this storm include Lawrenceville, Snellville, Lilburn, Loganville, Dacula, Grayson, Mountain Park, Bold Springs, Windsor, Harbin and Rosebud. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. WIND...40MPH