COVINGTON — Funeral services for Almond Turner, Newton County Board of Education member and a former assistant chief with the Covington Police Department, will be held Monday, Dec. 2, at 11 a.m. at Springfield Baptist Church.
Visitation for Turner will be held prior to the funeral, but times have not yet been announced. The family has asked that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Covington Police Who Care Fund, 1143 Oak St., Covington.
On Friday, Nov. 29, at 7 p.m., a candlelight vigil will be held on the Covington Square in honor of Turner.
Turner, who retired from the Police Department in 2016, was killed Saturday, Nov. 23 while attending a family birthday celebration in Meridian, Miss. Police say Turner was shot by his nephew, 41-year-old Christopher Denson. The suspect was arrested the next day at his apartment in Meridian.
Details on a police escort for Turner’s return to Newton County are still being finalized. Check back for more details as they become available.