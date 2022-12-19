Morris.jpg

G. Kevin Morris

COVINGTON — G. Kevin Morris has been appointed to fill the Superior Court judgeship vacancy created by the retirement of Chief Superior Court Judge John Ott at the end of the year.

Morris currently serves as a Walton County Magistrate Court judge. His appointment was announced Friday by Gov. Brian Kemp. Morris was selected from among three nominees for the judgeship, including W. Cliff Howard, chief assistant district attorney in the Walton County District Attorney’s Office; and R. Michael Malcom, partner, Preston & Malcom law firm in Monroe.

