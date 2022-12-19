COVINGTON — G. Kevin Morris has been appointed to fill the Superior Court judgeship vacancy created by the retirement of Chief Superior Court Judge John Ott at the end of the year.
Morris currently serves as a Walton County Magistrate Court judge. His appointment was announced Friday by Gov. Brian Kemp. Morris was selected from among three nominees for the judgeship, including W. Cliff Howard, chief assistant district attorney in the Walton County District Attorney’s Office; and R. Michael Malcom, partner, Preston & Malcom law firm in Monroe.
"I am honored that Gov. Kemp selected me for appointment to the Superior Court for the Alcovy Judicial Circuit, and I am excited and ready to serve the citizens of Walton and Newton counties," said Morris in a released statement. "It is also quite humbling to be tapped to follow Judge Ott, who has served this community faithfully as a judge for more than 30 years. The past few weeks have been a whirlwind, and I am eager to be sworn in so that I can join the current bench and get to work."
Morris, a native Georgian, was graduated from the University of Georgia in 1994. He then moved to Shizuoka, Japan, to teach English and business communications to Japanese executives. In 1999, Morris graduated from Mercer Law School and began handling complex litigation claims involving local governments.
Previously, he served as the deputy county attorney for Butts and Henry counties.
Since joining his current firm, William, Morris, and Waymire in Buford, he has continued representing local governments in municipal liability claims. He has handled numerous appeals to the 11th Circuit and routinely appears before the court for oral argument. As a Magistrate judge, he presides over civil and criminal matters and serves as the technology chair for the Council of Magistrate Court Judges. He also teaches classes to new Magistrate judges.
Ott has worked in the Alcovy Judicial Circuit, which includes Newton and Walton counties, for 41 years as an assistant district attorney, district attorney and Superior Court judge. He announced in October he planned to retire at the end of the year.
