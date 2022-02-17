...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...Until 3 AM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Georgia Piedmont Technical College has announced its winners for the 2022 student and instructor of the year.
Natasha Henry, 25, of DeKalb County is the winner of the Georgia Occupational Award of Leadership award, while Sherry Lowery of Newton County is the winner of the Rick Perkins Award for Excellence in Technical Instruction.
Henry doesn’t hesitate when asked what she hopes to do with her diploma in air-conditioning technology.
“My ultimate goal is to do religious disaster relief,” Henry said, calling on her strong faith as a Jehovah’s Witness. Henry is honing her home-building skills and would eventually like to start her own HVAC company that specializes in helping those affected by natural disasters. Henry is scheduled to finish her program at GPTC this May; she also holds an associate degree from Georgia State University.
Lowery was named the top teacher at GPTC for the second time; her first win was in 2015. Faculty are nominated by their peers each year. Besides being shocked and honored in regards to her nomination and eventual second win, Lowery said, “My nominator is actually a work study student from the ECCE program who has taken each and every course I teach here in the college. I appreciate, too, that I am able to represent my peer faculty in this adventure.”
As the winners from Georgia Piedmont Technical College, Lowery and Henry will go on to compete on the regional stage this March. If named winners there, they will compete at the state level in April. Georgia’s GOAL student wins a new car and both state winners will be ambassadors for technical education across the Peach State, including addressing the General Assembly.
When asked how they may tout technical education if declared state winners, Lowery said, “Given the opportunity, I would not hesitate to mention that our programs are accredited, foundational, personal, and in many cases, free! Our students are sought after, highly respected and employed.”
Henry echoed the sentiment.
“Technical College will get you where you would like to be at a quicker and cheaper rate, and if more was invested into it, then more resources could be obtained to help aid in the ease of learning and growth.”
Both the GOAL and RPA winners will be presented with $500 checks from the GPTC Foundation, in addition to enjoying their own parking spots for their one-year reign.
