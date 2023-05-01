... HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
FOR CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES AND STRONG
WINDS...
Relative Humidities approaching 25 percent can be expected for 4
or more hours this afternoon. Winds will be out of the west at 15
to 20 mph with gusts near 30 mph.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
Gabe Ramsey, vehicle maintenance manager in the Department of Public Works and Transportation for the city of Conyers, was recently named the recipient of this year’s PEACH Award, which stands for Positive Employees Are Conyers’ Heartbeat. Ramsey was recognized for his consistently outgoing and positive attitude, which contributes to a positive experience for customers and fellow employees. The award was presented during the city’s annual employee breakfast at Cherokee Run Golf Club. Previous winners include Charles Mitchell, Marie Willis, Darlene Thomas and Dawn Tanner. Shown here with Ramsey are Conyers City Manager Tony Lucas, left, and Mayor Vince Evans, right.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
