COVINGTON — Gabriel Maurice White has announced plans to run for the office of Newton County coroner in the 2020 elections.
In a released statement, White, a lifelong resident of Newton County, said he has worked in the death care industry for more than 10 years and served as a transporter for the Newton County Coroner’s Office.
White, who was raised in the Springhill community and lives there now, said his family roots “run deep in Newton County, and I am aware of the needs of the community, the resources available and am aware of the public concerns that face our community.”
White said he has a “natural heart for service” and believes the community will benefit from his ability to “remain compassionate yet objective in difficult situations.”
“My commitment is to serve and advocate for the citizens of our great community,” said White. “If elected, I will bring transparency to the Coroner’s Office and develop the infrastructure to establish grief counseling for OneNewton Family.”
White can be reached at GWhite4Coroner@gmail.com.