The Georgia Department of Education is creating a Career Pathway that will equip students with the skills to enter the electric vehicle industry, State School Superintendent Richard Woods announced Monday.
The Electric Vehicle Career Pathway comes in response to Gov. Brian Kemp’s announcement of the largest economic development project in Georgia history, a $5 billion, 7,500-job investment by electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian Inc. at Stanton Springs North.
“As educators, it is our responsibility to prepare students for successful futures – so it’s essential that we mount a rapid response to emerging workforce needs within the state of Georgia,” Woods said. “The development of a new Electric Vehicle Career Pathway will continue to expand the career pipeline and ensure Georgia students have the opportunity to benefit from Rivian’s investment in our state.”
GaDOE’s Career, Technical, and Agricultural Education (CTAE) staff will work with industry representatives and educators to develop a pathway of courses that will prepare students for careers in the electric vehicle industry. The pathway will include EV-specific coursework along with instruction in engineering, manufacturing, drafting/design, and automotive technology.
“Developing an EV Pathway for Georgia high school students through our CTAE programs will help strengthen the career pipeline and help meet the needs of industry,” GaDOE CTAE Director Dr. Barbara Wall said. “To assist with meeting the workforce needs of Rivian, creating the high school EV pathway will be only the beginning. We are also considering ways to provide early exposure to careers provided at Rivian for our middle and elementary schoolers.”
Local superintendents and CTAE directors in the school districts most immediately impacted by the Rivian announcement – Jasper County, Morgan County, Newton County, Walton County, and Social Circle City – are working to ensure a close partnership that will expand opportunities for students.
“We are excited about the opportunities Rivian will provide for our students as they think about life beyond high school, and including the Electric Vehicle pathway in our schools will ensure our students are equipped for success, said Samantha Fuhrey, superintendent of the Newton County School System. “Our local economic development team is a strong partner, and we look forward to continuing to work together to meet the workforce needs of Rivian.”
CTAE in Georgia delivers a high-school experience that prepares students for their lives after high school. Students can learn skills for real-world careers in more than 100 Career Pathways, while earning recognized industry credentials and participating in work-based learning and apprenticeship opportunities.
Career Pathways are for all students, no matter which path they plan to take. Pathway completers are prepared to pursue higher education, enter the military, accept an apprenticeship opportunity, or immediately begin their career.
GaDOE’s CTAE team works with business and industry partners to ensure students have hands-on, up-to-date opportunities to gain career skills as part of their K-12 education, and to meet workforce development needs throughout the state of Georgia.
