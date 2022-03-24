CONYERS – A longtime Conyers attorney and judge whose influence has been widely felt in the community was named recipient of the A.R. “Gus” Barksdale Lifetime Achievement Award Wednesday by the Conyers-Rockdale Chamber of Commerce.
Garland C. “Gary” Moore was recognized with the community’s most prestigious award at the Chamber’s annual meeting for his continuous contributions outside of his career in the legal field.
In presenting the award, Moses Kabia outlined Moore’s contributions, beginning with his Army active duty service from 1972 to 1984, followed by 10 years in the Army reserves. Many of Moore’s notable contributions are connected to his membership in the Rotary clubs of Conyers and Rockdale County. Among those achievements are his service as regional Rotary Foundation coordinator, District Governor for Rotary International, paliamentarian and advisory trustee for the Georgia Rotary Student Program, District chair for many terms, local club president and delegate to the Rotary International Council on Legislation.
Moore has received numerous Rotary awards, including the International Service Above Self Award, the Four Avenues of Service citation for individual Rotarians, the International Fellowship of Scouting Rotarians, Paul Harris Fellow and eight perfect attendance pins.
Outside of Rotary, Moore’s service extended to a wide array of organizations in the community. He served on the school advisory council at Lorraine Elementary, as a Partner in Education at Pine Street Elementary, as a mentor at Memorial Middle School, on the board of Rockdale Cares, as a member and director of the League of Women Voters, as a leadership council member for Rockdale United Way, as a member of the Miracle League Foundation, on the CR Future Vision task force, as an advisor to the Georgia Veterans Memorial Park Foundaiton and as a board member and president of Rockdale Emergency Relief.
“But for the grace of God I wouldn’t be here and be able to do all this,” said Moore. “I’m extremely grateful to my wife, Irene. We moved here in 1989, and I was coming home from work and not doing anything, and my wife told me, ‘You need to get out of the house, you need to do something, you need not be hanging around here all the time,” he said with his characteristic dry wit. “I exceeded her expectations. I have often said that the reason I have done all I do is to avoid the ‘honey do’ list. And now that I retired from the practice of law on Dec. 31, I look for more things to do to avoid the ‘honey do’ list that continues to grow since I’ve found myself at home more often.
“I hope no one has spoken with my doctor to give me an expectation of a near-end to my life, but until it comes, I promise to continue doing as much as I can to avoid the ‘honey do’ list,” he added.
Other awards presented Wednesday include:
• Education Partner of the Year Award, presented to Thomas C. Dean III of Premier Flooring, recognzing his partnership with the Magnet Program and sponsorship of school programs and fundraisers.
• James P. Culpepper Volunteer of the Year Award, presented to Yvette Morton Williams of Conyers Best Laundry, recognizing her impact on the leadership of the Chamber. Williams serves as Community Development chair of the Executive Committee, on the Leadership Rockdale Planning Team and as a Chamber ambassador.
• Charles C. Walker Community Spirit Award, presented to Springfield Baptist Church. The award recognizes the church’s work for the good of the community, including serving 30,000 individuals as a site for COVID-19 testing and vaccinations; providing appreciation meals to staffers at Piedmont Rockdale, Piedmont Newton and nursing homes throughout the community; donating $130,000 in scholarships and charitable giving; facilitating 30 food giveaway events in which 2 million pounds of food were distributed; providing Angel Tree gifts to nursing home residents, supporting international relief efforts in Jamaica and Haiti; and providing holiday meals and donations to a transitional prison ministry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.