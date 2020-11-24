Attorney Gary W. Washington has been appointed associate judge of the Rockdale County Probate Court by the Chief Probate Judge Clarence Cuthpert Jr.
Washington is is licensed to practice law in Georgia and South Carolina and has more than 30 years of litigation experience.
Washington received his bachelor of arts in political science from Ohio Wesleyan University and his juris doctorate degree from Rutgers University School of Law in New Jersey where he served as editor of the Rutgers Law Review.
After law school, Washington began his legal career as a judicial law clerk for his mentor and renowned civil rights attorney, the Honorable Matthew J. Perry, Federal District Court judge in South Carolina. Later, Washington worked as a staff attorney for the United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit in Richmond, Va. Washington has also worked as a senior attorney in the Fulton County Public Defender’s Office and the Georgia Appellate Resource Center. The Georgia Appellate Resource Center was an organization that rendered assistance to death-sentenced inmates in obtaining post-conviction relief in state and federal courts.
Washington is a past instructor at the National Criminal Defense College, Mercer Law School, and he has lectured for the Georgia Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers.
He is also a frequent speaker in the community on the topic: “Act like a Student. Think Like a Cop: Know your Rights.” As chairman of the Conyers-Rockdale Library System Board of Trustees, he was instrumental in expanding the library’s law research services and initiating the library’s law speaker series.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.