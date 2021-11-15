COVINGTON – Thanksgiving dinner can be a challenge for anyone who experiences gastrointestinal conditions such as acid reflux or heartburn. After all, overeating can lead to the issues, as it causes stomach acid to back up into the esophagus. Moreover, fatty foods, onions, garlic, acidic fruits, and alcohol are known triggers, and a traditional Thanksgiving feast features all of these things in abundance, especially fatty foods.
But according to Michael Cheng, M.D., and Gregory Gibson, M.D., of Piedmont Physicians Gastroenterology Newton, a few modifications can allow everyone to enjoy the holiday in comfort.
• Do not skip earlier meals. To limit calories or save room on Thanksgiving, some people skip breakfast and lunch in anticipation of a big dinner. This strategy is a bad one for those prone to heartburn and acid reflux. “Empty stomachs are acidic,” explained Dr. Cheng.
• Eat earlier. Many families already do this, but moving dinnertime up to mid-afternoon can help. The ideal time to eat if heartburn or reflux are a concern is between 3 and 4 p.m. This way, a person’s stomach will likely empty before he or she is reclined for bed. “Gravity is great for digestion,” said Dr. Gibson.
• Drink water. It will make you feel full, faster and dilute stomach acid.
• Have smaller portions of problematic foods. Stuffing often includes onions and garlic. Mashed potatoes are frequently prepared with a lot of butter. Gravy comes from turkey pan drippings and is, thus, high in fat. And cranberry sauce and sweet potato side dishes sometimes include acidic fruits, like oranges.
“It would be unrealistic to advise my patients not to eat any of these things,” said Dr. Cheng. “So, I suggest they have a few bites of any food that bothers them.” Dr. Gibson added, “I tell my patients to focus on the turkey, vegetables and maybe a plain roll.”
Heartburn is a symptom of acid reflux, a digestive disorder in which the valve between the stomach and esophagus routinely opens when it shouldn’t, allowing stomach contents to flow back through the esophagus. If these symptoms interfere with daily life, it could be gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD).
Drs. Cheng and Gibson treat heartburn, acid reflux and GERD. To schedule an appointment, call 770.385.4291 or visit piedmont.org.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
