Arlington police chief arrested in domestic violence case

COVINGTON — A Newton County man who allegedly shot and killed his wife Sunday evening was apparently shot by an officer with the Newton County Sheriff’s Office who responded to the incident.

The NCSO has asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to investigate the incident.

