COVINGTON — A Newton County man who allegedly shot and killed his wife Sunday evening was apparently shot by an officer with the Newton County Sheriff’s Office who responded to the incident.
The NCSO has asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to investigate the incident.
According to the GBI, deputies responded to a stolen vehicle report at a residence on Livingston Lane off Oak Hill Road in western Newton County at about 6:20 p.m. Sunday. When deputies arrived, they saw the suspect, Joe Bernard Hobson, 57, standing in the front yard holding a handgun. According to the GBI, deputies gave numerous verbal commands to Hobson to drop the weapon, but he did not comply. During the interchange with deputies, Hobson allegedly stated that he had shot his wife.
Deputies continued to command Hobson to drop the gun; when he did not comply, Hobson was shot by one or more of the deputies.
Hobson’s wife, Alena Polston Hobson, 49, was found lying on the ground in a side yard of the home. She was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced deceased.
Hobson was also taken to an area hospital where he was listed in critical condition.
The GBI will conduct an independent investigation of the officer involved shooting and the homicide. Charges against Hobson are pending. Once complete, the case will be turned over to the Newton County District Attorney’s Office for review.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.