GREENSBORO – The Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI) has been called in to assist with a shooting death investigation in Greene County, and is seeking information regarding the incident.
At approximately 6:45 a.m. on Friday, Apr. 9, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office 911 Center received a call about a wreck at mile marker 132 on I-20 in Greensboro. Deputies responded to the area and upon arrival, they discovered Joseph Lee Briggs, Jr, 30, of Manning, SC was deceased and had suffered what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds.
The preliminary investigation has revealed that Briggs, Jr. while driving towards Atlanta on I-20 West in Greensboro, was a victim of road rage. The GBI investigation remains active and ongoing.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at 706-453-3551 or the GBI Region 6 office in Milledgeville at 478-445-4173. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.
