CONYERS - The Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI) has been called in to handle the investigation of an inmate who apparently had a medical emergency during a routine headcount at the Rockdale County Jail on Thanksgiving, and later died at Piedmont Rockdale Hospital.
According to a news release from the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 7:35 p.m. on Nov. 28, an “inmate was discovered to be having what appeared to be a medical complication during routine headcount. Jail medical staff rendered medical treatment until EMTs arrived and transported the inmate to a local hospital. After intense treatment by the hospital staff, at approximately 3:08 a.m. on Nov. 29, the inmate succumbed to his condition and passed.”
Official notification of the inmate’s next of kin has been made and additional details will be released as they become available during the investigation.