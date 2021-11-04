COVINGTON — A man involved in a domestic violence incident Wednesday night was shot and killed by Covington Police officers after he took an officer’s Taser as they struggled to detain him.
According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Johnny Michael Gilbert, 43, was shot when he violently resisted arrest at a home on Spillers Road. The woman who lives at the residence had reported a domestic violence incident involving Gilbert to the 911 center at around 8:50 p.m. Police responded, but Gilbert had left before officers arrived. After speaking with the woman and ensuring that she did not need medical attention, the officers advised her to call 911 if Gilbert returned.
The 911 center received a second call shortly before 10:30 p.m. stating that Gilbert had returned and was violent. Officers responded again and met Gilbert outside the residence. As officers were attempting to detain the suspect, he began to violently resist. One of the officers fired a Taser at Gilbert, but it was ineffective. As officers struggled with Gilbert, he took an officer’s Taser and began to rise to his feet. This prompted one of the officers to fire a handgun at Gilbert, hitting him at least once. Gilbert was treated at the scene and transported to a nearby hospital where he later died.
The GBI will continue to conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the case file will be provided to the Newton County District Attorney’ Office for review. The Covington Police Department is investigating the domestic incident.
This is the 83rd officer involved shooting the GBI has been requested to investigate in 2021.
