MONROE – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate an officer involved shooting that took place Thursday night in Monroe.
According to the GBI, several Walton County Sheriff's Office deputies went to an address off Blackberry Cove Lane at about 4:50 p.m. to serve an out-of-state felony warrant on a man believed to be at that residence. Deputies made contact with the man, but he confronted the deputies with a handgun, according to the GBI. The deputies ordered the man to put down the gun; however, the suspect fired the gun into the ceiling of the residence during the standoff. At one point, the suspect had put the gun down, but he then picked up the gun again and made an aggressive move toward the deputies. The deputies fired their weapons, striking the man. Deputies attempted to render aid, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene. identification of the man is pending next of kin notification.
No deputies or officers were injured in the incident.
An autopsy will be conducted at the GBI Crime Lab in Decatur at a later date.
The GBI will continue its independent investigation. Once completed, it will be provided to the Alcovy Judicial Circuit District Attorney for review.
This is the 47th officer involved shooting the GBI has been requested to investigate in 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.