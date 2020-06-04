SOCIAL CIRCLE — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested an Athens man in connection with a May 15 double murder in Social Circle.
According to the GBI, Tommy Charles Webb Jr., 19, was charged June 1. He was already in the Clarke County jail for a parole/probation violation.
The Social Circle Police Department called the GBI in on May 15 to investigate the deaths of James Robert Evans, 27, and Jaymie Whitlock, 32, after their bodies were found in the roadway on Thurman Baccus Road around 5:30 a.m. on May 15.
According to the GBI, the case remains active and ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.