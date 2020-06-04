Crime Scene.jpg

SOCIAL CIRCLE — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested an Athens man in connection with a May 15 double murder in Social Circle.

According to the GBI, Tommy Charles Webb Jr., 19, was charged June 1. He was already in the Clarke County jail for a parole/probation violation.

The Social Circle Police Department called the GBI in on May 15 to investigate the deaths of James Robert Evans, 27, and Jaymie Whitlock, 32, after their bodies were found in the roadway on Thurman Baccus Road around 5:30 a.m. on May 15.

According to the GBI, the case remains active and ongoing.

