DECATUR – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announces the promotion of Gail Dearro-Norwood to Assistant Manager of the Operations Section of the Crime Lab at GBI Headquarters. Norwood will be responsible for the supervision of Laboratory Technicians in the Operations Section. She has over 17 years of experience working within law enforcement.
Norwood began her career with the GBI in 2014 in the Lab Support Section as a Lab Technician. She immediately began training in drug and firearm entry. Within her seven years she has completed training and become a Class 3 technician. Class 3 technicians are certified in forensic biology, chemistry, trace, impression, toxicology, firearm, fire debris, and multi service evidence. She is also the Safety Coordinator for Lab Support and recently nominated employee of the year by her manager.
Mrs. Norwood graduated from Western International University with a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice Administration in 2009 and received her Master of Science/Administration of Justice and Security in 2011.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is comprised of four divisions: the Georgia Crime Information Center, the Crime Lab, the Investigative Division, and the Legal Division. The GBI has just over 800 employees and a budget of $132,482,064.
Mrs. Norwood is originally from Shady Dale and currently resides in Covington.
I've worked in community newspapers for 30 years, including Editor of the Jackson Progress-Argus from 1993-1999. Started at Rockdale Citizen/Newton Citizen in January 2016. Started as Senior Reporter at the Jackson Progress-Argus in December 2019.
