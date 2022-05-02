DECATUR – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) announces the promotion of Queecha Thornton of Conyers to Assistant Deputy Director of the Georgia Crime Information Center (GCIC), Information Services. Thornton will oversee criminal history and applicant services in GCIC.
Thornton started her career in state of Georgia government in August 2005 as a Staff Development Training Coordinator. She has worked for various state agencies serving multiple job functions. She began working with the GBI in June 2014 as a Project Manager where she was influential in the development and implementation of numerous projects. Thornton was promoted to Program Manager in March of 2017 where she was responsible for the daily operations of the Integrated CJIS Data Center (ICDC).
Thornton has a Business Information Systems Degree from West Georgia College and a Master of Education in Instructional Technology from The University of Georgia.
Thornton is originally from Greensboro and currently resides in Conyers.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is comprised of four divisions: the Georgia Crime Information Center, the Crime Lab, the Investigative Division, and the Legal Division. The GBI has ~860 employees and a current budget of $119,761,272.
Area residents, many wearing UGA red, turned out for a meet-and-greet with Senate candidate Herschel Walker Saturday at Falcons Fury Harley Davidson in Conyers. The event was hosted by the Rockdale County Republican Party. Click for more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I've worked in community newspapers for 30 years, including Editor of the Jackson Progress-Argus from 1993-1999. Started at Rockdale Citizen/Newton Citizen in January 2016. Started as Senior Reporter at the Jackson Progress-Argus in December 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.