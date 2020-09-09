COVINGTON — Several sections of Interstate 20 will soon be equipped with cable median barriers, which reduce highway crossover crashes that can result in fatalities or severe injuries.
The Georgia Department of Transportation has awarded Nationwide Construction Group the $8.048 million project that covers median locations on interstate mileage in Newton, Taliaferro, Warren, McDuffie, Columbia and Richmond counties. This will ensure safety barrier presence throughout the entire corridor. The work in Newton County will begin near the intersection with Ga. Highway 11 and continue eastward into Walton County.
Work timing and traffic impacts are to be determined later in 2020 when contractors mobilize for execution. Official completion is expected by April 30, 2022.
The Federal Highway Administration said cable median barriers are “cost-effective means of reducing the severity of median crossover crashes.” The cable barrier system going along I-20 is four-cable longitudinal designed to contain and redirect errant vehicles. This will match systems installed the last two years on I-16 and I-20 in east central Georgia.
Cable barrier, as a median barrier, is softer, resulting in less impact force and redirection. Cable barriers are more adaptable to slopes typically found in medians and can be installed through less invasive construction methods.
