RUTLEDGE — The Georgia Department of Transportation is seeking input from residents on its plans for a proposed new Interstate 20 interchange at Old Mill Road in Morgan County.
The new interchange and other roadway improvements are part of plans to help mitigate traffic impacts in Newton, Walton and Morgan counties from construction of the Rivian Automotive plant at Stanton Springs North.
The DOT is asking for public input on its latest design concept for the new interchange as well as environmental assessment report and mitigation plan. Those who want to comment should go to https://bit.ly/US278-OldMillRd_04. Comments will be accepted until May 1.
In addition to construction of the new interchange, the DOT plans to widen Highway 278, construct a new Frontage Road along I-20, construct a multi-use path along the new Frontage Road, and add traffic signals at Old Mill Road and Highway 278. The bridge at Old Mill Road and I-20 will be removed.
According to the most current DOT timeline, construction on the widening of Highway 278 and the new Frontage Road will begin in the first half of this year.
Despite ongoing legal challenges from a group of Morgan County residents, proponents of the Rivian project say it is “fully underway.”
According to a statement issued last week by the Joint Development Authority of Jasper, Morgan, Newton and Walton Counties and the Georgia Department of Economic Development, work at the Rivian site “continues in a responsible and efficient way as we lay the foundation for this generational opportunity.”
The joint statement also alludes to a formal groundbreaking for Rivian sometime later this year “as we transition from grading to constructing a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility that will create a lasting, positive impact in this region for years to come.”
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
