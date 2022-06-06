COVINGTON — The Georgia Department of Transportation is now accepting comments on three highway projects designed to enhance safety and accessibility to Stanton Springs North where the Rivian Automotive assembly plant is planned for development.
Now through June 30, GDOT is looking for the public’s input on projects that include improvements to U.S. 278 in Newton and Walton counties, construction of a new Interstate 20 frontage road in Walton and Morgan counties, and construction of a new I-20 interchange at Old Mill Road. Components of these projects involve widening of U.S. Highway 278 from Shire Parkway west to Willow Springs Church Road; construction of a multi-use path along the frontage road; and traffic signals at Old Mill and U.S. Highway 278.
Construction on all three of the projects is slated to begin in the first quarter of 2023.
In addition to accepting comments about the projects online and by phone, GDOT will hold two virtual presentations and Q&A sessions on the projects on June 14, from 12 noon to 1:30 p.m. and on Wednesday, June 15, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
For those unable to attend either of the virtual meetings, GDOT will host a drop-in event where residents will be able to view the same project informational displays and materials at a physical location. GDOT will announce the location, date, and time for the in-person drop-in on the project website by June 10.
According to GDOT, without these projects traffic conditions within the study area would deteriorate and inhibit access to major economic developments in an overlapping area of Morgan, Walton, and Newton counties. The traffic flow at the intersection of I-20 and U.S. 278 would worsen over time, resulting in very long delays in both morning and afternoon peak periods and a breakdown in traffic flow, GDOT has said, and vehicles at the intersection would likely have to wait through more than one green light before moving.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004.
