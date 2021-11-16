Gebrüder Weiss, an international transport and logistics company, has opened a 65,900-square-foot warehouse in Rockdale County. The new facility is located at the Rockdale Technology Centre, Building 100, 2430 Dogwood Drive SE, Conyers.
CONYERS — Gebrüder Weiss, an international transport and logistics company, is adding to its existing footprint in the Southeast with the opening of a newly constructed 65,900-square-foot warehouse in Rockdale County. The new facility is located at the Rockdale Technology Centre, Building 100, 2430 Dogwood Drive SE, Conyers. Nearly 20 new full-time employees are expected to join Gebrüder Weiss at this location over the next few months. The warehouse will provide businesses with storage, pick and pack, major retailer compliance capabilities, e-commerce solutions, and value-added services such as kitting.
The new warehouse announcement comes as the logistics industry continues to reel from the impact of the pandemic. Gebrüder Weiss, a family-owned company with more than 500 years of history, remains committed to its growth strategy in the United States. Operations at the new warehouse are already in full swing and increase the organization's operational capabilities in the Southeast. The warehouse is designed with 22 dock doors, Early Suppression, Fast Response (ESFR) sprinklers, racking, and bulk and small part distribution areas.
"With freighting and shipping costs reaching levels we've never seen, providing customers with a new warehouse in the Southeast allows them to have better control over outbound costs and improves product delivery time," said Mark McCullough, CEO of Gebrüder Weiss USA. "Customers can continue to use a single Warehouse Management System solution while taking advantage of an additional location in Atlanta. We can work with them to split inventory and create efficiencies in their supply chain by being closer to customers and reducing lead times," he added.
Gebrüder Weiss is an independent, global logistics brand. The company will continue to offer a range of integrated services to businesses, from order management to the final-mile distribution at its Atlanta warehouse. The company's core business is overland transport, air, and sea freight and logistics. The company employs more than 7,400 people worldwide and has 170 company-owned locations. The business presence in North America includes headquarters in Chicago and offices in Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver. Developing and changing with its customers' needs during its long history, Gebrüder Weiss is also a pioneer in sustainable business practices, having implemented myriad ecological, economic, and social initiatives.
