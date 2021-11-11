The Army Aviation Heritage Foundation visited General Ray Davis Middle School in Conyers Wednesday in observance of Veterans Day. The pilots and crew brought a UH-1H Huey 354 helicopter and spoke to students, teachers and staff. Pilots and crew members were Steve Wages, Warren Taylor, Tyler Phillips and Fred Edwards. The Army Aviation Heritage Foundation (AAHF) is a national, one-of-a-kind non-profit organization composed of Veterans, their families, and civilian supporters. The AAHF is acting to connect the American soldier to the American public as an active, accepted, and admired member of the American family by presenting the story of Army Aviation and the American soldier. One of the unique functions of the Army Aviation Heritage Foundation and Museum is to obtain, restore and maintain in flyable condition, examples of historic aircraft representing Army Aviation from Vietnam to the present. The school was scheduled to have a Stearman Squadron Flyover at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11. The school will holds its Veterans Day Program Friday, Nov. 12, featuring Brigadier General Steve Blanton, Pete Mecca, Carol Cain (Rosie the Riveter), and General Ray Davis's granddaughter, Beth Clark. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, these events are not open to the public.
Gen. Ray Davis Middle School observes Veterans Day
