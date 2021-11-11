The Army Aviation Heritage Foundation visited General Ray Davis Middle School in Conyers Wednesday in observance of Veterans Day. The pilots and crew brought a UH-1H Huey 354 helicopter and spoke to students, teachers and staff.  Pilots and crew members were Steve Wages, Warren Taylor, Tyler Phillips and Fred Edwards. The Army Aviation Heritage Foundation (AAHF) is a national, one-of-a-kind non-profit organization composed of Veterans, their families, and civilian supporters. The AAHF is acting to connect the American soldier to the American public as an active, accepted, and admired member of the American family by presenting the story of Army Aviation and the American soldier.  One of the unique functions of the Army Aviation Heritage Foundation and Museum is to obtain, restore and maintain in flyable condition, examples of historic aircraft representing Army Aviation from Vietnam to the present. The school was scheduled to have a Stearman Squadron Flyover at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11.  The school will holds its Veterans Day Program Friday, Nov. 12, featuring Brigadier General Steve Blanton, Pete Mecca, Carol Cain (Rosie the Riveter), and General Ray Davis's granddaughter, Beth Clark. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, these events are not open to the public.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

More News

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos