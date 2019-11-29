CONYERS — The Georgia Department of Education has released the 2019-20 Title I Distinguished Schools list, which includes General Ray Davis Middle School.
The Distinguished Schools list is released annually and includes schools that receive Title I funds.
When ranked according to their most recent CCRPI (College and Career Ready Performance Index) single score, Distinguished Schools are among the highest performing schools that represent 5% of all Title I Schoolwide schools and 5% of all Title I Targeted Assistance schools eligible for identification.
“We are extremely proud of the students, administrators, faculty and staff at Davis Middle School for earning this prestigious distinction,” said Superintendent Dr. Terry Oatts. “Their CCRPI score of 86.7 is well above the middle school state average score of 72.1 and includes a five-star climate rating. This demonstrates their commitment to a tradition of excellence while preparing students for the next level.”