CONYERS — As General Ray Davis Middle School art students prepare for the ninth annual Empty Bowls Dinner, the school also extends an invitation to community residents to come make their own bowl.
Event organizer and GRDMS art instructor Katy King has designated three upcoming dates allowing the public to come design a clay bowl with help from some of her students.
This year's theme is "Australia and All Its Wonders."
King's classroom will be open for participation on Thursday, Jan. 23, Jan. 30 and Feb. 4 from 9:45-11 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Empty Bowls Dinner will be on Feb. 13 at GRDMS from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tickets are $5 per adult and $3 per child.
All proceeds will go to Rockdale Emergency Relief.
To find out more, visit https://dms.rockdaleschools.org/
