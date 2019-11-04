CONYERS - Brigadier General Randall V. Simmons Jr., assistant adjutant general - Army, for the Georgia Department of Defense, and commander of the Georgia Army National Guard, will be the keynote speaker at the Walk of Heroes Veterans War Memorial Veterans Day program at 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 11.
The Georgia National Guard Youth ChalleNGe Program from Ft. Gordon in Augusta will present the colors.
Also making remarks and presentations at the program will be Rockdale County Commission Chair Oz Nesbitt Sr., Rockdale County Sheriff Eric Levett, U.S. Sen. David Perdue, U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson, State Rep. Vernon Jones, and Walk of Heroes President Tommy Clack.
The program begins at 11 a.m. with a 21-second “Moment of Silence” for The Unknown Soldier, and ends at 12:15 p.m. with a flag retirement ceremony by the Boy Scouts of America Yellow River District.
Simmons enlisted in the Georgia Army National Guard in 1989 as a forward observer and was commissioned a 2nd lieutenant in October 1992 by the Georgia Military Institute. From 2005-2006 Simmons deployed to Iraq as the executive officer of the 1st Battalion 118th Field Artillery Regiment.
As squadron commander of the 1st Squadron 108th Cavalry, Simmons served in Afghanistan from 2009-2010. Simmons again deployed to Afghanistan in 2014 as commander of the 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team. As Task Force Volunteer, the 48th IBCT assisted Afghan National Security Forces with security during the historic Afghan presidential elections of 2014.
Additional key assignments include service as the deputy chief of staff for personnel and chief of staff of the Georgia Army National Guard.
Simmons holds a B.S. in education from Georgia Southern University and a master's degree in strategic studies from the United States Army War College.
Among his many decorations are the Legion of Merit (3), the Bronze Star Medal (2), Joint Service Commendation Medal, Meritorious Service Medal (4), the Combat Infantry Badge and Combat Action Badge,
Simmons lives in Canton and is married to the former Yetive Chason. They have two children; Callie and Luke.
The Georgia National Guard Youth ChalleNGe Program was established by Congress in 1993 to turn around the lives of young men and women between the ages of 16 and 18 who are experiencing difficulty in completing traditional high school. This is a free program open to Georgia residents.
The program consists of eight core component:
• Academic Excellence
• Life Coping
• Job Skills
• Health and Hygiene
• Responsible Citizen
• Service to Country
• Leadership
• Physical Fitness
It is a 22-week military-styled program that includes a two-week acclimation period, five months focusing on basic life style changes approached through a rigorous program of education, training and self-discipline. Those who complete the program will then have a 12-month mentorship period working toward sustained life style change including education, employment, or military service. The Youth ChalleNGe Program has three academies at Ft. Stewart near Hinesville, Ft. Gordon in Augusta, and Millegeville.
Walk of Heroes Veterans War Memorial is located at Black Shoals Park, 3001 Black Shoals Road NE in Conyers.