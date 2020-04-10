CONYERS – Members of the 179th Military Police Company, 170th Military Police Battalion, Georgia Army National Guard, went into action April 10, utilizing their COVID-19 sanitation team and equipment to conduct a thorough sanitation procedure at the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office Headquarters Building.
Sheriff Eric Levett and three deputies have tested positive for COVID-19, as well as one inmate in the county jail.
The National Guard team, which consisted of 13 members lead by Sergeant Jerrod Ulin spent more than three hours sanitizing the three-story 36,000-square-foot building.
Levett and the entire Sheriff’s Office expressed there deepest gratitude and thanks to the outstanding men and women of the 179th MP Company for their professionalism, technical knowledge, and dedication to the mission. This sanitation procedure has undoubtfully made the Sheriff’s Office a safer work environment for hard working, frontline responders.
