Etowah is one of the most well-known Mississippian-period mound centers in the Southeast. The area was home to several thousand people between 1000 A.D. to 1550 A.D.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources will soon begin returning artifacts to culturally affiliated tribes from Etowah Indian Mounds State Historic Site in Cartersville. Repatriation is mandated by the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act (NAGPRA), a federal law enacted in 1990.

Changes to the museum reflect a growing cultural shift that takes emphasis off artifacts and focuses on Indigenous people who thrived and were stewards of the land. Etowah remains an important religious and cultural site to Indigenous tribes from the Southeast. Many died there more than 1,000 years ago, and Indigenous ancestors are still buried at the site. The DNR is working closely with federally recognized descendant tribal partners to ensure respectful and accurate interpretation of the Muskogean Tribal Town that their ancestors built on the banks of the Etowah River.

