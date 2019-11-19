MONROE – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has been requested by the Monroe Police Department to investigate an officer-involved shooting that occurred Monday night.
Preliminary information indicates that Monroe Police responded to a 911 hang up call at about 9:30 p.m. at the Haven Inn in Monroe. Once officers arrived, it was determined there was a dispute between the hotel management and patrons.
Officers made repeated attempts to identify a male subject on scene. Chad Joyner, 35, was located in a Jeep, refused officers’ commands, and suddenly accelerated. One officer fired at the vehicle. Joyner was struck at least twice. Joyner was taken to a hospital where he continues to be treated.
No officers were injured in the incident.
The GBI will continue its independent investigation. Once complete, it will be turned over to the Walton County District Attorney for review.