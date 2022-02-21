COVINGTON — The Georgia Court of Appeals has partially reversed convictions in the case of a Newton County woman who was tried in 2019 in the death of her 2-week-old baby.
The Court of Appeals upheld Cortney Bell’s conviction on a felony charge of contributing to the dependency of a minor, which led to the death of her infant daughter Caliyah McNabb, but overturned charges of second degree murder and cruelty to children in the second degree.
Newton County District Attorney Randy McGinley said Friday he was reviewing the opinion issued by the Court of Appeals, noting that either side in the case, including the state, can appeal the ruling to the Supreme Court. “Any decision on whether to appeal to the Supreme Court of Georgia will be made after a thorough review of today’s opinion by the Court of Appeals,” McGinley wrote in a Facebook post.
Bell and Christopher McNabb, the baby’s father, were arrested in 2017 after they reported that they woke up on the morning of Oct. 7 to find the baby missing from their home in the Eagle Ridge mobile home park on Ga. Highway 36. The child’s body was found hidden under a log in nearby woods the next day.
An autopsy showed that the baby died of blunt force trauma to the head.
In May 2019 a Newton County jury convicted both parents during a joint trial. McNabb was accused in the actual murder of the child and with concealing her body. He was charged with malice murder, felony murder, second-degree murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another and sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole.
Bell was sentenced to 30 years, with 15 to be served in prison and 15 on probation for the second degree murder and cruelty to children charges. She was sentenced to another 10 years of confinement to run concurrently to the other charges for contributing to the dependency of a minor.
In reversing the second degree murder conviction, the Court of Appeals found that “there was no evidence presented that Bell directly caused the victim cruel and excessive pain by inflicting blunt force trauma to her head; caused someone else to commit the act; aided or abetted in the act; or that she advised, encouraged, hired, counseled or procured someone to commit the act….”
Furthermore, the court found that since evidence to convict Bell of second degree murder was insufficient, evidence to convict her of cruelty to children was also insufficient.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.