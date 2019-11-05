CONYERS —The graduation rate for students involved in Career, Technical and Agricultural Education (CTAE) programs has risen to 96.54 percent in Georgia. This rate – which applies to students who complete a Career Pathway – exceeds the statewide graduation rate by 14.54 percentage points.
“Our goal in education is to prepare students to live fulfilling lives,” said State School Superintendent Richard Woods. “We want students to find careers they love. We want them to use their skills and talents to contribute to their communities and build the future of our state. Career, Technical, and Agricultural Education makes that happen by connecting Georgia’s K-12 schools with business and industry and helping students see the relevance of their education. This year’s graduation rate shows the program continues to succeed.”
Placement Rate: 99.6% of pathway completers go on to postsecondary education, advanced training, military service or employment.
Utilizing their skills after high school graduation, CTAE pathway completers are prepared for the next step in their career journey. While the 2019 placement rate for high school graduates who are pathway completers – in postsecondary education or advanced training, in military service, or in employment six months following graduation – is not yet available, the 2018 rate is 99.6 percent.
Georgia’s CTAE program leverages partnerships with industry and higher education to make sure students are ready to take their next step after high school.
Students can take courses in more than 100 Career Pathways within 17 Career Clusters, earn recognized industry credentials, participate in work-based learning and apprenticeship opportunities, and serve as leaders through membership in co-curricular Career and Technical Student Organizations (CTSOs).
CTAE is for all students, and Career Pathway completers are prepared to pursue higher education (through the University System of Georgia, Technical College System of Georgia, or another institution), enter the military, accept an apprenticeship opportunity or immediately begin their career.
Newton County Schools as well as Rockdale County Schools offer high school students the opportunity to enroll in CTAE programs.
Newton County Schools' CTAE Program offers innovative Programs of Study which help prepare students for work force readiness. Innovative programs of study are offered at all three high schools and the Newton College and Career Academy.
Programs are also delivered through collaboration with Georgia Piedmont Technical College. Programs are structured through the offering of Career Pathways.
Programs are offered in the following areas:
- Agriculture
- Business and Computer Science
- Architecture, Construction, Communication, Transportation (ACCT)
- Healthcare Science
- Engineering and Technology
- Marketing Sales and Services
- Family and Consumer Science
- Education
- Culinary Arts
- Government and Public Safety
To learn more about Newton County CTAE, contact program Director, Dr. Tim Schmitt at 770-787-1330 ext. 1273.
The Rockdale County Schools CTAE Program strives:
- To prepare Rockdale County Public Schools' students to compete in a global and technological society.
- To prepare students to enter and meet the needs of a high demand and high skilled workforce.
- To prepare students for post-secondary options without the need for remediation.
- To prepare students to become self-directed and lifelong learners.
- To develop socially conscious students.
- To expose elementary and middle grade students to careers.
For more information, contact RCPS CTAE Director, Dionne Johnson at 770-388-5721.