CONYERS — The Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS) recently partnered with Reagan Home Care Pharmacy in Conyers to provide COVID-19 vaccines to any employee that wanted to be vaccinated.
“We are pleased that this community partnership with Reagan Home Care Pharmacy made it convenient for our Team to get this important vaccination," said DDS Commissioner Spencer R. Moore. "The health and well-being of our team members and customers are always our number one priority.”
Reagan Home Care Pharmacy has been serving the community since 1959. Jeff Reagan, pharmacist at the family-owned business, estimates that they have been administering about 1,000 immunizations a week.
“It was quick and easy and did not hurt a bit. I appreciate the option of getting the vaccine at the office and am very grateful that they will return for the second dose,” said Juenesse Holman, manager of the DDS Business Standards Unit.
After closing for only nine days during the pandemic, DDS team members have safely served over three million customers face to face since the health emergency was declared in Georgia. The agency installed protective barriers and adopted mask wearing and social distancing statewide. The vaccination gives another level of protection and peace of mind for these essential workers who choose to be vaccinated.
For complete driver licensing and testing information including the ability to conduct many transactions online, please visit www.dds.georgia.gov.
