The Georgia Department of Community Affairs has announced that it will award $27,980,800 in 9% Housing Tax Credits to construct or preserve 28 affordable rental housing developments, including Covington Square, the senior high-rise in downtown Covington. Once complete, the properties will provide below-market rents to families, seniors and persons requiring supportive housing.

The 28 awardees were among 61 applications. The awards are equitably distributed across Georgia. The awards include nine new construction rural developments, seven new construction Atlanta Metropolitan developments, eight new construction other metropolitan developments, and four developments preserving existing housing. The selected developments will target varied household tenancies — family, housing for older persons, and elderly — and include supportive housing for persons with disabilities and housing integrated with supportive services for survivors of domestic sex trafficking.

