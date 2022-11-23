The Georgia Department of Community Affairs has announced that it will award $27,980,800 in 9% Housing Tax Credits to construct or preserve 28 affordable rental housing developments, including Covington Square, the senior high-rise in downtown Covington. Once complete, the properties will provide below-market rents to families, seniors and persons requiring supportive housing.
The 28 awardees were among 61 applications. The awards are equitably distributed across Georgia. The awards include nine new construction rural developments, seven new construction Atlanta Metropolitan developments, eight new construction other metropolitan developments, and four developments preserving existing housing. The selected developments will target varied household tenancies — family, housing for older persons, and elderly — and include supportive housing for persons with disabilities and housing integrated with supportive services for survivors of domestic sex trafficking.
The nearly $28 million in Housing Tax Credit awards will generate approximately $360 million in private equity contributions. The equity, in turn, will fund the construction or rehabilitation of 1,688 units affordable to low- and moderate-income Georgians earning up to 80% of the Area Median Income (AMI). In addition to the tax-credit-funded units, 89 market-rate units will be constructed or rehabilitated to produce mixed-income developments.
“Collectively, these developments will provide housing that is safe and affordable for thousands of Georgians,” said DCA Commissioner Christopher Nunn. “The public-private partnerships made possible through this program are instrumental in the effort to address housing affordability for Georgia families, our workforce and our seniors.”
The Housing Tax Credit program is the nation’s and Georgia’s primary financing tool for newly constructed or rehabilitated affordable housing. The program represents a public-private partnership between the IRS, Georgia, developers, lenders, and equity providers. Georgia awards 9% Housing Tax Credits on an annual competitive basis
The Housing Tax Credit Program allocates federal and state tax credits to owners of qualified rental properties who reserve all or a portion of their units for occupancy for low-income tenants. Over its 30-year life, the Housing Tax Credit has become the most successful affordable rental housing production program in U.S. history, financing the development of nearly three million rental homes throughout the nation and providing seven million low-income families, seniors, veterans and people with disabilities homes they can afford.
To learn more about the Georgia Department of Community Affairs, visit dca.ga.gov.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.